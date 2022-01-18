why Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.25

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.55 during the day while it closed the day at $14.54. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Tupperware Brands Sells Real Estate Associated with Beauty Business in New Zealand.

Company increases cash through divestiture of non-core assets.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announces today the sale and lease-back of its real estate assets associated with its Nutrimetics beauty business in New Zealand. The sale includes two warehouses and a manufacturing facility, and generated gross proceeds of $20.5 million NZD, or approximately $14 million USD. This transaction is in line with the Company’s turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets, and follows the Company’s recently completed sale of its remaining land in Central Florida announced last month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock has also loss -6.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUP stock has declined by -38.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.35% and lost -4.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TUP stock reached $715.66 million, with 49.40 million shares outstanding and 45.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 827.48K shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 667771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

TUP stock trade performance evaluation

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.18 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +66.99. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 34.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.42. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $10,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $623 million, or 91.10% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,751,199, which is approximately -0.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,483,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.81 million in TUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.05 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 4,564,297 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,147,499 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,140,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,852,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,134,618 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 958,568 shares during the same period.