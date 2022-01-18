why The Toro Company [TTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.50

The Toro Company [NYSE: TTC] closed the trading session at $98.62 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.475, while the highest price level was $99.97. The company report on January 14, 2022 that The Toro Company Acquires Intimidator Group, Manufacturer of Spartan Mowers.

Acquisition expands position in attractive zero-turn mower markets.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas. The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers known for exceptional performance, durability and distinctive styling. Sold through an established dealer network, Spartan Mowers has strong brand recognition in southern regions of the United States, appealing to rural markets and large acreage customers. Intimidator Group also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.29 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 414.01K shares, TTC reached to a volume of 655657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toro Company [TTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $102.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Toro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Toro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTC stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TTC shares from 80 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toro Company is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TTC stock trade performance evaluation

The Toro Company [TTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, TTC shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for The Toro Company [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.41, while it was recorded at 98.78 for the last single week of trading, and 105.84 for the last 200 days.

The Toro Company [TTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toro Company [TTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. The Toro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.16.

The Toro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toro Company [TTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toro Company go to 8.70%.

The Toro Company [TTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,792 million, or 85.80% of TTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,580,971, which is approximately -1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,979,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $885.51 million in TTC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $703.17 million in TTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in The Toro Company [NYSE:TTC] by around 5,673,573 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 3,973,419 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 79,502,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,149,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,855,743 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 229,824 shares during the same period.