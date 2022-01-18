why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.56

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.61%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that PSEG Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and Media Partner CNBC.

NEWARK, N.J., January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, today released the annual JUST 100, a wide-ranging ranking of ESG and stakeholder performance. PSEG was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies and was recognized for its commitment to serving its customers, workforce, communities, the environment and shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, PEG stock rose by 9.89%. The one-year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.53 billion, with 505.66 million shares outstanding and 504.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, PEG stock reached a trading volume of 2608451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $71.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $71 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $69, while Vertical Research kept a Buy rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.35, while it was recorded at 65.94 for the last single week of trading, and 62.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.45 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.45. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $148,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 3.27%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,682 million, or 72.30% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,755,686, which is approximately -1.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,771,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.84 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 8.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 22,622,024 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 15,081,010 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 325,233,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,936,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,887,100 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,706,212 shares during the same period.