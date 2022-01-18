why Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $118.25

Citi Trends Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRN] closed the trading session at $57.36 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.54, while the highest price level was $61.24. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Citi Trends Announces 2021 Holiday Sales Results and Updates Long-Term Strategic Plan.

Comparable store sales increased 14.8% for the nine-week holiday period vs. the same period in 2019 .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.46 percent and weekly performance of -29.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 294.25K shares, CTRN reached to a volume of 657743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRN shares is $118.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Citi Trends Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Citi Trends Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on CTRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citi Trends Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CTRN stock trade performance evaluation

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.27. With this latest performance, CTRN shares dropped by -25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.20 for Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.86, while it was recorded at 63.90 for the last single week of trading, and 83.45 for the last 200 days.

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.33. Citi Trends Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for CTRN is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.83. Additionally, CTRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] managed to generate an average of $4,611 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,320.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Citi Trends Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citi Trends Inc. go to 24.00%.

Citi Trends Inc. [CTRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $530 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRN stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 690,810, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 652,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.43 million in CTRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.49 million in CTRN stock with ownership of nearly -1.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citi Trends Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Citi Trends Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRN] by around 1,537,307 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 1,251,260 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 6,447,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,235,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,591 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 400,781 shares during the same period.