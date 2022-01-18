why ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.83

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: ATIP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.58%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that ATI Physical Therapy Adds Healthcare Executive Teresa Sparks to Board of Directors.

ATI Physical Therapy (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced the appointment of Teresa Sparks to its Board of Directors. As a board member, Ms. Sparks will bring her perspective from three decades in healthcare executive roles to deepen stewardship of the ATI brand. An experienced finance leader in healthcare services, Ms. Sparks will advise on ATI’s future course as she helps to further drive the organization’s business strategy and growth.

“Teresa is a trusted and valued executive with an established track record in healthcare industry finance,” said John (Jack) Larsen, ATI Executive Chairman. “We welcome her wealth of experience and knowledge in this space as we continue to hone the right path to success for the company and leadership of ATI.”.

Over the last 12 months, ATIP stock dropped by -66.81%. The one-year ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.36. The average equity rating for ATIP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $599.70 million, with 197.00 million shares outstanding and 193.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ATIP stock reached a trading volume of 18319059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATIP shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $5 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATIP shares from 12 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

ATIP Stock Performance Analysis:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.58. With this latest performance, ATIP shares gained by 13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATI Physical Therapy Inc. Fundamentals:

ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ATIP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. go to 12.00%.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [ATIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $660 million, or 87.70% of ATIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIP stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 115,830,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 16,025,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.09 million in ATIP stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $36.78 million in ATIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:ATIP] by around 35,150,199 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 29,907,573 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 110,938,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,996,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,459,696 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 18,464,707 shares during the same period.