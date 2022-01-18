Wedbush lifts Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] closed the trading session at $16.79 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.515, while the highest price level was $16.98. The company report on January 14, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces $2 Million Investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities As Part of Commitment to Creating Opportunity for All.

Partnerships with North Carolina A&T, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design and Winston-Salem State University Provide Students with Financial Support and Industry Experience.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 3509317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $21.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HBI stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 16.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 16.13%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,077 million, or 90.70% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,452,515, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,568,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.09 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $373.38 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 5.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 28,034,452 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 25,503,614 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 248,822,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,360,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,149,952 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,396,544 shares during the same period.