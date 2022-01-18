Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Interpublic Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on the morning of February 10, 2022. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 593-9985. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 4628526. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

A sum of 2462737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $38.13 and dropped to a low of $37.28 until finishing in the latest session at $38.06.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.66. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.24, while it was recorded at 37.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 17.40%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,145 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,521,227, which is approximately 0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,594,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 1.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

322 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 29,715,891 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 35,129,422 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 333,091,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,936,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,260,143 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,930,785 shares during the same period.