Wall Street Analyst Upgrade DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. What else is Wall St. saying

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $84.97 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.29, while the highest price level was $85.16. The company report on January 14, 2022 that BroadPeak Global LP Announces Change of Name; Rebranded as BPGC Management LP.

BroadPeak Global LP today announced its rebranding to BPGC Management LP (“BPGC”), with the change of name effective immediately. The Firm was established in May 2020 by Co-Founders Stephen Toy and Nadim Qureshi, and includes Principals Ademola Adewale-Sadik and Nick Peterson. BPGC manages a portfolio of businesses and assets in the materials, chemicals, industrials and shipping industries, with a combined AUM of over $1 billion.

The name change follows the completed acquisition of the Clean Technologies business of DuPont du Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD), now known as Elessent Clean Technologies (“Elessent”). BPGC led an international private equity consortium to acquire Elessent, a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering. Its portfolio of offerings in key applications includes – MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DD reached to a volume of 2516658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $94.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $76 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.28, while it was recorded at 83.54 for the last single week of trading, and 76.84 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.52. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.31. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$85,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 4.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,014 million, or 73.50% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,715,132, which is approximately -1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,093,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -5.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 18,236,222 shares. Additionally, 609 investors decreased positions by around 22,891,822 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 323,877,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,005,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,683 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,277 shares during the same period.