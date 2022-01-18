Wall Street Analyst Initiated NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.34%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that NextPlay Technologies Reports Fiscal Q3 2022 Record Revenue of $4.2 Million, up 59% Sequentially; Gross Margin Increases to 53.5%.

via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NXTP stock dropped by -67.48%. The one-year NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.65. The average equity rating for NXTP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.44 million, with 99.23 million shares outstanding and 72.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, NXTP stock reached a trading volume of 25011482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

NXTP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0215, while it was recorded at 0.7203 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9235 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextPlay Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 657,683, which is approximately 2.356% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 222,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NXTP stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 501,690 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 27,688 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,232,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,761,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,281 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16 shares during the same period.