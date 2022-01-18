The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell -13.01% so far this year. What now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] plunged by -$12.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $331.155 during the day while it closed the day at $322.05. The company report on January 6, 2022 that A Brief History of MAC’s Iconic Viva Glam Campaign.

John Demsey, the executive group president of Estée Lauder, dives into the rich history of MAC Viva Glam.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock has also loss -9.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EL stock has inclined by 0.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.88% and lost -13.01% year-on date.

The market cap for EL stock reached $120.36 billion, with 362.20 million shares outstanding and 230.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 2526839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $378.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $360, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EL stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 325 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 9.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 71.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.86, while it was recorded at 335.69 for the last single week of trading, and 324.62 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +76.51. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.71. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $46,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 14.74%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,147 million, or 90.70% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,845,463, which is approximately 0.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,983,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.66 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 8,078,587 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 9,270,473 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 184,938,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,287,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,071 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,276 shares during the same period.