The Benchmark Company lifts AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] price plunged by -7.46 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on December 7, 2021 that AbCellera Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL), a technology company with a centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery, today announced changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Andrew W. Lo, Ph.D., as an independent director and the resignation of John Hamer, Ph.D. Changes are effective immediately.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dr. Lo has developed new financial engineering tools and business models for drug and device development and healthcare delivery, statistical methods for incorporating patient preferences into the drug approval process, and machine-learning for predicting clinical trial outcomes. He will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Board of Directors.

A sum of 3506153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $10.80 and dropped to a low of $9.92 until finishing in the latest session at $10.05.

The one-year ABCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.15. The average equity rating for ABCL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.20.

ABCL Stock Performance Analysis:

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.97. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbCellera Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.00.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now 42.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.82. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of $577,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

ABCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $972 million, or 43.70% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,821,407, which is approximately 47.751% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 11,858,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.18 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $105.02 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 14,708,406 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,500,449 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 74,551,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,760,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,687,101 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,728,503 shares during the same period.