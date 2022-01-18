SVB Leerink slashes price target on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] – find out why.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -1.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.22. The company report on January 13, 2022 that PANTHERx Rare® Selected by Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Distribute Recorlev® (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

PANTHERx Rare announces that it has been selected by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., as the exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for a new FDA-approved medication, Recorlev® (levoketoconazole). Recorlev is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor indicated for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. Cushing’s syndrome, a disease associated with increased production of cortisol, occurs most commonly in adults between ages 30-50 and affects women two times more often than men.

Endogenous Cushing’s syndrome is a rare and serious endocrine disease, often the result of a benign pituitary tumor stimulating the body to overproduce cortisol for long periods of time, leading to unwanted physical and emotional symptoms. Additionally, the internal manifestations of the disease are potentially life-threatening and include metabolic changes such as high blood sugar, or diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fragility of various tissues including blood vessels, skin, muscle and bone, and psychological disturbances such as depression, anxiety and insomnia. Recorlev will be commercially available in the first quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2619754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.77%.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $281.81 million, with 124.71 million shares outstanding and 124.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 2619754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.28. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $115 million, or 23.40% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,024,542, which is approximately -0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,176,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.49 million in XERS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.97 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 35.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 4,482,523 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 15,929,715 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,319,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,731,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,422 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,974,872 shares during the same period.