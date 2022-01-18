Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] is -9.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Steve Madden Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors.

Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced the appointment of Arian Simone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fearless Fund, and Peter A. Davis, a footwear and apparel industry veteran, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Simone’s and Mr. Davis’ appointments expand the Board to eleven directors, nine of whom are independent directors.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Arian and Pete to our Board of Directors. The addition of these directors complements our Board’s skills and experiences, and with Arian’s marketing expertise and Pete’s deep industry knowledge, we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives. We look forward to their engagement and assistance in guiding our strategy and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”.

A sum of 658367 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 623.53K shares. Steven Madden Ltd. shares reached a high of $42.51 and dropped to a low of $41.08 until finishing in the latest session at $41.94.

The one-year SHOO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.75. The average equity rating for SHOO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Steven Madden Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SHOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 35.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SHOO Stock Performance Analysis:

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, SHOO shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.97, while it was recorded at 42.55 for the last single week of trading, and 42.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Steven Madden Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.11. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of -$6,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SHOO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,204 million, or 96.90% of SHOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,066,524, which is approximately -1.962% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,391,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.94 million in SHOO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $266.99 million in SHOO stock with ownership of nearly 48.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steven Madden Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO] by around 7,281,099 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 7,122,037 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 61,998,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,401,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,723,633 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 435,647 shares during the same period.