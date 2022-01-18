Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Is Currently 0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: SRC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.75 during the day while it closed the day at $49.61. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of an Upsized Public Offering of 8,200,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a premier net lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 8,200,000 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, at a public offering price of $47.60 per share.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities are also book-running managers for the offering and BTIG, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Scotiabank, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Berenberg, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are co-managers for the offering. In connection with the offering of shares of common stock, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities (or affiliates thereof) (which the Company refers to as the “forward purchasers”), with respect to 8,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock has also gained 2.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRC stock has inclined by 3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.18% and gained 2.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SRC stock reached $6.11 billion, with 123.32 million shares outstanding and 122.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 745.61K shares, SRC reached a trading volume of 2785317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $53.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $56 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRC in the course of the last twelve months was 69.36.

SRC stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, SRC shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.42, while it was recorded at 48.99 for the last single week of trading, and 48.11 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.64. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 1.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.16. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] managed to generate an average of $199,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. go to 37.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,808 million, or 96.10% of SRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,276,763, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,605,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.2 million in SRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.54 million in SRC stock with ownership of nearly 14.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:SRC] by around 11,030,725 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 9,325,365 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 96,710,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,066,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,123,791 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 656,961 shares during the same period.