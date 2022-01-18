Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Revenue clocked in at $80.70 million, down -17.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Sientra Reports Record Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenues.

Estimates highest ever Breast Products yearly revenue of $80-$81 million representing 46%-47% full year growth.

Results driven by continued strong demand for Sientra Breast Products and commercial execution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 659198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sientra Inc. stands at 8.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.12%.

The market cap for SIEN stock reached $180.19 million, with 58.01 million shares outstanding and 56.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.99K shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 659198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIEN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SIEN stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SIEN shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has SIEN stock performed recently?

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, SIEN shares dropped by -24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.00 and a Gross Margin at +54.66. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.26.

Return on Total Capital for SIEN is now -59.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.18. Additionally, SIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] managed to generate an average of -$352,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $164 million, or 96.10% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,627,639, which is approximately -0.407% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,117,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 million in SIEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.44 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 9,879,391 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 6,407,051 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 37,871,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,158,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,329,579 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,743,287 shares during the same period.