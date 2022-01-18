Service Corporation International [SCI] Revenue clocked in at $4.07 billion, down -8.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.99. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three cents per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorized level of repurchases of its common stock by approximately $400 million. When combined with approximately $200 million of authority remaining under the existing program, this represents a total of $600 million of current share repurchase authority effective today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 649368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Service Corporation International stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for SCI stock reached $10.92 billion, with 167.42 million shares outstanding and 160.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 805.84K shares, SCI reached a trading volume of 649368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Service Corporation International [SCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCI shares is $76.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Service Corporation International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Service Corporation International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Corporation International is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SCI stock performed recently?

Service Corporation International [SCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, SCI shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Service Corporation International [SCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.84, while it was recorded at 65.91 for the last single week of trading, and 60.54 for the last 200 days.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Corporation International [SCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.80 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Service Corporation International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.69.

Return on Total Capital for SCI is now 15.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Service Corporation International [SCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.64. Additionally, SCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Service Corporation International [SCI] managed to generate an average of $21,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Service Corporation International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Service Corporation International [SCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Corporation International go to 6.13%.

Insider trade positions for Service Corporation International [SCI]

There are presently around $9,049 million, or 88.80% of SCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,034,142, which is approximately 52.57% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,242,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in SCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in SCI stock with ownership of nearly 7.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Corporation International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI] by around 13,778,397 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 16,760,457 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 108,704,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,243,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,357 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,692 shares during the same period.