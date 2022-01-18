Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] Stock trading around $18.77 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RCKT] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.77. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Highlights Anticipated 2022 Milestones Across Lentiviral and AAV Gene Therapy Clinical Programs.

— Top-line data from pivotal LAD-I and Fanconi Anemia trials anticipated in Q2 and Q3, respectively —.

— Danon Disease pediatric patient cohort data expected Q3 —.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 667258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for RCKT stock reached $1.20 billion, with 63.83 million shares outstanding and 59.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.44K shares, RCKT reached a trading volume of 667258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RCKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

How has RCKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, RCKT shares dropped by -18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 34.86 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RCKT is now -29.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.25. Additionally, RCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] managed to generate an average of -$1,535,165 per employee.Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 97.00% of RCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 15,802,802, which is approximately 5.42% of the company’s market cap and around 4.25% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,346,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.81 million in RCKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.92 million in RCKT stock with ownership of nearly 1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RCKT] by around 5,585,276 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,513,354 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 50,543,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,642,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCKT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,368 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,649 shares during the same period.