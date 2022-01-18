Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell -16.90% so far this year. What now?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] plunged by -$5.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.88 during the day while it closed the day at $46.57. The company report on November 17, 2021 that REVOLVE Launches Brand Ambassador Program Leveraging in-House, Proprietary Technology.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announces the launch of its innovative Brand Ambassador program, opening up a broad, community-driven extension of its robust influencer marketing strategy, and establishing what’s next in the social commerce arena for digitally native retailers.

The initiative harnesses the combined influence of REVOLVE’s community, empowering everyday customers to operate as influencers, and get rewarded as they engage with their favorite brands and products. The program offers commissions, and exclusive incentives including early access to new brands, participation in #REVOLVEAroundtheWorld trips, and access to events including REVOLVE Festival.

Revolve Group Inc. stock has also loss -14.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RVLV stock has declined by -31.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.68% and lost -16.90% year-on date.

The market cap for RVLV stock reached $3.78 billion, with 72.81 million shares outstanding and 39.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.08K shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 2738823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $81.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $80, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RVLV shares from 61 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 59.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RVLV stock trade performance evaluation

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.36. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.11 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.09, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 62.72 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +51.80. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 36.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of $67,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 26.75%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,704,256, which is approximately 6.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,844,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.04 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $152.66 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 23.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 5,782,354 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 3,763,263 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,577,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,123,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,550 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 723,058 shares during the same period.