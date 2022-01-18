Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.38 billion, down -1.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] jumped around 0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.82 at the close of the session, up 1.41%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Patterson Companies to Present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a value-added distributor focused on providing best-in-class products, services, technology and experiences to the dental and animal health markets, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference brings together leaders from across the healthcare industry, emerging fast-growth companies and innovative technology leaders, along with members of the investment community.

Patterson Companies Inc. stock is now -1.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDCO Stock saw the intraday high of $28.91 and lowest of $28.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.37, which means current price is +2.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 631.81K shares, PDCO reached a trading volume of 666960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $34.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $34 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has PDCO stock performed recently?

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, PDCO shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.54, while it was recorded at 28.89 for the last single week of trading, and 31.64 for the last 200 days.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.35. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 13.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.94. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $19,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.16.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 6.99%.

Insider trade positions for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

There are presently around $2,286 million, or 85.10% of PDCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,622,020, which is approximately -4.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,529,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.46 million in PDCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.26 million in PDCO stock with ownership of nearly 0.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO] by around 9,957,127 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,598,697 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 56,768,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,324,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,375,321 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 795,848 shares during the same period.