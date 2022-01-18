Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] Is Currently 11.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Onto Innovation Inc. [NYSE: ONTO] price surged by 11.35 percent to reach at $10.8. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Onto Innovation Announces Growing $500 Million Order Backlog, Including Solutions for Heterogeneous Packaging.

Over $100 million in orders encompass solutions for 2.5D, 3D packaging and hybrid bonding applications.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced a total order backlog of $500 million comprised of more than $100 million for its lithography and inspection products in support of the emerging heterogeneous packaging sector, which covers technology designed for 2.5D and next-generation 3D packages and those using hybrid bonding as a method of connecting stacked chips.

A sum of 652569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 293.91K shares. Onto Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $106.09 and dropped to a low of $95.75 until finishing in the latest session at $105.96.

The one-year ONTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.39. The average equity rating for ONTO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTO shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Onto Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Onto Innovation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onto Innovation Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONTO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

ONTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, ONTO shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.36, while it was recorded at 97.20 for the last single week of trading, and 76.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Onto Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +40.38. Onto Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for ONTO is now 2.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.65. Additionally, ONTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] managed to generate an average of $24,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Onto Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

ONTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Onto Innovation Inc. go to 12.00%.

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,935 million, or 99.30% of ONTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,622,775, which is approximately -0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,321,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.81 million in ONTO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $200.85 million in ONTO stock with ownership of nearly -0.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onto Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Onto Innovation Inc. [NYSE:ONTO] by around 2,692,949 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,355,174 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 39,526,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,574,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 522,452 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,393,971 shares during the same period.