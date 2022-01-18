Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] moved up 1.48: Why It’s Important

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.63 at the close of the session, up 1.48%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2021 fourth quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “4Q 2021 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock is now 6.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OHI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.71 and lowest of $30.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.31, which means current price is +7.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 2631312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OHI shares from 37 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.60.

How has OHI stock performed recently?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 31.16 for the last single week of trading, and 33.40 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.23. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.15.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.55. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $2,343,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $5,118 million, or 69.10% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,775,917, which is approximately 1.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,200,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $923.62 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $386.24 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 9,898,025 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 13,940,013 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 137,984,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,822,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,167,075 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,102,338 shares during the same period.