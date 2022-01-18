Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is -14.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] loss -3.25% or -3.24 points to close at $96.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2452989 shares.

It opened the trading session at $97.05, the shares rose to $98.10 and dropped to $95.363, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVO points out that the company has recorded 9.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, NVO reached to a volume of 2452989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $116.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 37.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for NVO stock

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, NVO shares dropped by -17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.55, while it was recorded at 99.93 for the last single week of trading, and 94.80 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.63 and a Gross Margin at +81.80. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 79.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.35. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $929,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 11.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

There are presently around $12,767 million, or 7.80% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,640,671, which is approximately -10.506% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,175,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in NVO stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $718.68 million in NVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

379 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 6,955,313 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 6,924,079 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 118,666,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,546,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,102 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 633,837 shares during the same period.