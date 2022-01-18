Mimecast Limited [MIME] stock Downgrade by SMBC Nikko analyst, price target now $82

Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ: MIME] loss -0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $80.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Mimecast Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by funds advised by Permira, announced on December 7, 2021, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mimecast Limited represents 65.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.36 billion with the latest information. MIME stock price has been found in the range of $80.20 to $80.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, MIME reached a trading volume of 2828429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mimecast Limited [MIME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIME shares is $81.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIME stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Mimecast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mimecast Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $68, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MIME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mimecast Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIME in the course of the last twelve months was 48.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MIME stock

Mimecast Limited [MIME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, MIME shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Mimecast Limited [MIME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.58, while it was recorded at 79.68 for the last single week of trading, and 62.26 for the last 200 days.

Mimecast Limited [MIME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mimecast Limited [MIME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.73. Mimecast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Total Capital for MIME is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.23. Additionally, MIME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] managed to generate an average of $16,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Mimecast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Mimecast Limited [MIME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mimecast Limited go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mimecast Limited [MIME]

There are presently around $4,622 million, or 89.50% of MIME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,919,592, which is approximately 39.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,997,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.91 million in MIME stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $233.21 million in MIME stock with ownership of nearly 50.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mimecast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ:MIME] by around 11,787,940 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,182,623 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,541,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,512,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIME stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,880,552 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,694 shares during the same period.