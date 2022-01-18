McAfee Corp. [MCFE] Revenue clocked in at $2.18 billion, down -0.12% YTD: What’s Next?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] gained 0.08% or 0.02 points to close at $25.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3087675 shares. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Consumers Prioritize Protection Over Convenience in McAfee 2022 Trends Survey.

Individuals and families feel more exposed and ill-equipped to secure their digital lives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $25.74, the shares rose to $25.78 and dropped to $25.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCFE points out that the company has recorded 16.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, MCFE reached to a volume of 3087675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McAfee Corp. [MCFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $25.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for MCFE stock

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, MCFE shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.59, while it was recorded at 25.75 for the last single week of trading, and 25.22 for the last 200 days.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 7.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McAfee Corp. [MCFE]

There are presently around $3,726 million, or 61.60% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 60,172,786, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 16,759,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.73 million in MCFE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.75 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 42.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 25,209,436 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 13,696,858 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 105,727,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,633,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,095,178 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,163,154 shares during the same period.