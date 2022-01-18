Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] moved down -0.87: Why It’s Important

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] loss -0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $29.51 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Maxar Extends Agreements with Three International Defense and Intelligence Customers, Securing Second WorldView Legion Commitment.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced contract extensions with three long-standing international defense and intelligence customers.

The three agreements total more than $100 million and extend these customers’ ability to directly task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s current constellation under Maxar’s Direct Access Program. This program enables defense, intelligence and commercial customers to access the world’s most advanced Earth imaging satellites, with encrypted downlinks, committed availability and data distribution rights that fit mission needs.

Maxar Technologies Inc. represents 72.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.16 billion with the latest information. MAXR stock price has been found in the range of $28.78 to $29.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 859.32K shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 660836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAXR in the course of the last twelve months was 1081.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for MAXR stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.08 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.84. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $1,572 million, or 76.30% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,307,705, which is approximately 0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,432,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.32 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.61 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 4.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 4,561,463 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 6,879,901 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 41,843,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,284,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,839 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,727,993 shares during the same period.