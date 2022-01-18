Masco Corporation [MAS] Revenue clocked in at $8.21 billion, down -4.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] loss -1.26% on the last trading session, reaching $67.28 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 549-7577 and from outside the U.S. at (442) 275-1712. Please use the conference identification number 5794675.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on February 8, 2022, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

Masco Corporation represents 246.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.63 billion with the latest information. MAS stock price has been found in the range of $66.4259 to $67.955.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 2653516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $75.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.63, while it was recorded at 67.57 for the last single week of trading, and 62.20 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 15.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $15,453 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,743,826, which is approximately -4.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,411,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.39 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 22,270,773 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 21,149,720 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 186,267,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,688,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,618,851 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,485,938 shares during the same period.