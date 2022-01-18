Market cap of Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] reaches 13.23B – now what?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.77. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Iron Mountain Incorporated Upsizes and Prices Debt Offering.

Iron Mountain Information Management Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) (the “Company”), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has priced an upsized offering by way of a private placement of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). This represents an increase of $250.0 million in the combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes, from the previously announced amount of $500.0 million. The Notes will be pari passu with all existing and future senior indebtedness of the Company and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Company’s other subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to fund, in part, the acquisition of ITRenew and pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes including to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and other short term debt.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2816505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for IRM stock reached $13.23 billion, with 289.76 million shares outstanding and 286.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 2816505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $33 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. On April 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for IRM shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has IRM stock performed recently?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.39, while it was recorded at 46.06 for the last single week of trading, and 44.92 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 968.13. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 929.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] managed to generate an average of $14,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.44%.

Insider trade positions for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

There are presently around $10,205 million, or 81.00% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,634,068, which is approximately 0.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 32,710,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 10,752,212 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 9,395,530 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 207,789,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,937,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,218,763 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 653,359 shares during the same period.