Market cap of EVgo Inc. [EVGO] reaches 2.33B – now what?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a low on 1/14/2022, posting a -2.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.59. The company report on January 13, 2022 that PlugShare Platform Reaches 2 Million Registered Users Worldwide.

Leading online EV charging community achieves over 100% YOY increase in registrations in 2021, in addition to crossing 1 million annual downloads for the year.

PlugShare, the world’s leading EV community and a part of the EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) family since mid-2021, today announced that its platform has reached over two million registered users globally. This triple-digit growth in user registrations comes on the heels of the platform surpassing over one million new app downloads over the course of 2021, further solidifying PlugShare’s position as the leading platform used by EV drivers for locating and selecting public chargers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4035805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 7.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $2.33 billion, with 68.74 million shares outstanding and 68.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4035805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EVGO stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EVGO shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 375.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -23.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $197 million, or 46.60% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,523,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, holding 2,698,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.18 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.85 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 275.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 19,419,071 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,586,310 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,076,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,929,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,369,566 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,254,805 shares during the same period.