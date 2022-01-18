Market Analysts see ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gaining to $850. Time to buy?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] gained 1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $531.02 price per share at the time.

ServiceNow Inc. represents 198.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.73 billion with the latest information. NOW stock price has been found in the range of $514.66 to $538.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 3200584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $730.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $650 to $716, while UBS kept a Buy rating on NOW stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 640 to 700.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 27.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 64.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NOW stock

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 637.89, while it was recorded at 555.22 for the last single week of trading, and 589.57 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.33. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $9,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 26.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

There are presently around $91,498 million, or 89.90% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,125,077, which is approximately 4.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,847,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.83 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 1.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 675 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 9,291,508 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 6,517,881 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 156,496,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,306,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,438 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 648,603 shares during the same period.