Market Analysts see Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gaining to $158. Time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] plunged by -$2.96 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $128.64 during the day while it closed the day at $126.60. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Boston Omaha Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange.

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOMN) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Boston Omaha will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community, which include the Exchange’s unique market model combining cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, made up of 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock has also loss -4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICE stock has declined by -2.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.87% and lost -7.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $73.00 billion, with 563.00 million shares outstanding and 555.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3589483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $157.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ICE stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ICE shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.84, while it was recorded at 130.62 for the last single week of trading, and 122.66 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 12.21%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,618 million, or 90.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,310,394, which is approximately 0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,520,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.16 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 21,811,025 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 23,437,305 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 449,362,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,610,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,679,489 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,192 shares during the same period.