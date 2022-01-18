Market Analysts see Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [NYSE: HLI] closed the trading session at $114.96 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.37, while the highest price level was $116.74. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Oil and Gas Coverage Into Middle East.

Rouzbeh Fazlinejad Joins as a Managing Director to Lead Oil and Gas Coverage.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today the expansion of its global Oil & Gas team into the Middle East with the appointment of Rouzbeh Fazlinejad as a Managing Director, based in Dubai. This appointment also marks the launch of the firm’s first industry group in the Middle East.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.05 percent and weekly performance of 3.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 376.64K shares, HLI reached to a volume of 666289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLI shares is $111.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $120 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $110, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on HLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houlihan Lokey Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64.

HLI stock trade performance evaluation

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, HLI shares gained by 13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.71, while it was recorded at 117.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.30 for the last 200 days.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.75. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.50.

Return on Total Capital for HLI is now 30.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.67. Additionally, HLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] managed to generate an average of $198,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Houlihan Lokey Inc. go to 8.70%.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. [HLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,921 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,017,265, which is approximately -1.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,147,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.84 million in HLI stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $422.14 million in HLI stock with ownership of nearly -0.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houlihan Lokey Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Houlihan Lokey Inc. [NYSE:HLI] by around 2,205,714 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 2,906,991 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 46,394,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,507,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,945 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 279,656 shares during the same period.