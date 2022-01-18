Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Stock trading around $0.59 per share: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, down -2.18%. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Luokung Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), which require that the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq be maintained at a minimum of US$1.00 and failure to maintain it for 30 consecutive trading days constitutes a compliance deficiency.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock is now -2.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LKCO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6105 and lowest of $0.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.86, which means current price is +7.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 2504728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8052, while it was recorded at 0.6108 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2959 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.40% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,545,941, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 889,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.47 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 2,457,326 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 493,828 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,238,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,189,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,259 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 346,962 shares during the same period.