Jefferies slashes price target on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] – find out why.

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $13.99 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Introduces Digital Banking Solution for Physicians on eStore.

Physicians Can Now Use Digital Channel to Easily Apply for Loans and Deposit Products Using Online and Mobile Tools.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced it has launched Physicians First, a fully digital program for specialized loan and deposit products for physicians, dentists, veterinarians and other healthcare professionals.

F.N.B. Corporation represents 319.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.42 billion with the latest information. FNB stock price has been found in the range of $13.53 to $13.995.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 2423869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.91.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 13.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.59.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.17. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $68,144 per employee.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,465 million, or 80.60% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,522,648, which is approximately 0.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,908,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.41 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $416.75 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,397,254 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 8,516,438 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 221,774,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,688,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,367,793 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,034,807 shares during the same period.