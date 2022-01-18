International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.50. The company report on January 11, 2022 that International Paper Declares Dividend.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Today, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2933527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Paper Company stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for IP stock reached $19.09 billion, with 388.80 million shares outstanding and 386.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2933527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $54.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on IP stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IP shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.47, while it was recorded at 48.88 for the last single week of trading, and 55.74 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $15,844 million, or 84.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,714,619, which is approximately 0.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,883,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,658,259 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 18,218,676 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 281,194,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,071,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,000 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,307 shares during the same period.