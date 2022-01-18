Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Is Currently -0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.36%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Hudbay Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World.

Indicated mineral resources of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and inferred mineral resources of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper.

Includes near surface, higher grade indicated mineral resources of 96 million tonnes at 0.57% copper and inferred mineral resources of 31 million tonnes at 0.71% copper, with the potential to be mined earlier in the mine life.

Over the last 12 months, HBM stock rose by 19.39%. The one-year Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.72. The average equity rating for HBM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.59 billion, with 261.52 million shares outstanding and 261.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, HBM stock reached a trading volume of 667363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 143.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudbay Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.89 and a Gross Margin at +0.67. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.35.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.55. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$86,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 25.50%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,730,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.04 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $125.58 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -4.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 11,069,242 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,458,097 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 132,369,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,896,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,736 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,032 shares during the same period.