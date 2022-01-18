Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell -15.46% so far this year. What now?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on January 11, 2022 that ACELYRIN Appoints Melanie Gloria as Chief Operating Officer.

Former oncology nurse and veteran pharmaceutical leader will oversee company’s business operations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced the appointment of Melanie Gloria, BSN, as the company’s chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Ms. Gloria will oversee business operations across the company.

The one-year HZNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.98. The average equity rating for HZNP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $142.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

HZNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.84 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.16, while it was recorded at 93.19 for the last single week of trading, and 101.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.37 and a Gross Margin at +75.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.71.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.10. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $279,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

HZNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 13.40%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,502 million, or 91.80% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,025,013, which is approximately 0.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,604,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -3.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 17,725,294 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 13,336,934 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 172,037,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,100,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,230,164 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,433,386 shares during the same period.