HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] moved up 6.83: Why It’s Important

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 6.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.67. The company report on January 13, 2022 that HollyFrontier Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the “Company”) plans to announce results for its quarter ending December 31, 2021 on February 23, 2022, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on February 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3209458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HollyFrontier Corporation stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for HFC stock reached $5.73 billion, with 162.55 million shares outstanding and 161.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, HFC reached a trading volume of 3209458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HFC shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, HFC shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.09, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 32.99 for the last 200 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.81 and a Gross Margin at +0.98. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now -2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.22. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of -$155,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -6.61%.

Insider trade positions for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

There are presently around $5,272 million, or 90.10% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,962,807, which is approximately -0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,709,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.76 million in HFC stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $468.31 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 15,660,832 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 12,896,944 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 111,401,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,959,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,954,129 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,126 shares during the same period.