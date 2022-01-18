Hess Midstream LP [HESM] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $32

Hess Midstream LP [NYSE: HESM] traded at a high on 01/14/22, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.22. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release.

To phone into the conference call, parties in the United States should dial 866-395-9624 and enter the passcode 5556718 after 11:45 a.m. Outside the United States, parties should dial 213-660-0871 and enter the passcode 5556718. This conference call will also be accessible by webcast (audio only) on Hess Midstream’s website at www.hessmidstream.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 663363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hess Midstream LP stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for HESM stock reached $8.92 billion, with 33.66 million shares outstanding and 31.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.92K shares, HESM reached a trading volume of 663363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hess Midstream LP [HESM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HESM shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HESM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hess Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HESM stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HESM shares from 22 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Midstream LP is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HESM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HESM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HESM stock performed recently?

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, HESM shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HESM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.37 for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.28, while it was recorded at 29.71 for the last single week of trading, and 25.34 for the last 200 days.

Hess Midstream LP [HESM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Midstream LP [HESM] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. Hess Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for HESM is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,528.08. Additionally, HESM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,520.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Midstream LP [HESM] managed to generate an average of $122,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hess Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HESM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Midstream LP go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]

There are presently around $511 million, or 56.40% of HESM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HESM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,087,811, which is approximately -3.74% of the company’s market cap and around 5.01% of the total institutional ownership; CI INVESTMENTS INC., holding 1,624,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.09 million in HESM stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $31.82 million in HESM stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Midstream LP [NYSE:HESM] by around 604,436 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,578,145 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,742,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,924,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HESM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 294,416 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 127,195 shares during the same period.