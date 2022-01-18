HEICO Corporation [HEI] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

HEICO Corporation [NYSE: HEI] gained 2.19% or 3.27 points to close at $152.37 with a heavy trading volume of 659718 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that HEICO Subsidiary Supplies Components on James Webb Space Telescope.

Sierra Microwave Provides Flight Critical Items.

HEICO Corporation today announced that its Sierra Microwave Technology (“Sierra Microwave”) subsidiary designed and manufactured flight-critical components in the James Webb Space Telescope (the “JWST”). Sierra is part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group.

It opened the trading session at $148.01, the shares rose to $152.49 and dropped to $147.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEI points out that the company has recorded 16.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 322.12K shares, HEI reached to a volume of 659718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEI shares is $152.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for HEICO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for HEICO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on HEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEICO Corporation is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HEICO Corporation [HEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, HEI shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for HEICO Corporation [HEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.82, while it was recorded at 149.49 for the last single week of trading, and 137.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEICO Corporation [HEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. HEICO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64.

HEICO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEICO Corporation go to 9.80%.

There are presently around $5,262 million, or 65.70% of HEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,027,371, which is approximately 0.415% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,513,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.32 million in HEI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $460.87 million in HEI stock with ownership of nearly -0.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEICO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in HEICO Corporation [NYSE:HEI] by around 2,126,948 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 1,806,785 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 30,600,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,533,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 465,260 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 741,985 shares during the same period.