Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain 12.47% so far this year. What now?

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.89%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Grifols acquires its first plasma donation center in Canada.

-In a share-purchase agreement, Grifols Canada Therapeutics Inc has acquired Prometic Plasma Resources Inc’s donation center in Winnipeg from Kedrion.

-The plasma center will be Grifols’ first in Canada, where in 2020 it bought plasma fractionation and purification facilities that are currently being developed.

Over the last 12 months, GRFS stock dropped by -33.81%. The one-year Grifols S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.11. The average equity rating for GRFS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.21 billion, with 684.40 million shares outstanding and 300.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 746.60K shares, GRFS stock reached a trading volume of 657831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grifols S.A. [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, GRFS shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 12.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grifols S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols S.A. [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Grifols S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.30. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $26,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grifols S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 13.60%.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 21,302,724 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 13,911,400 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 68,130,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,344,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,641,581 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,295,930 shares during the same period.