Goldman lifts Dynatrace Inc. [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Dynatrace to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of its fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021, before market open on February 2, 2022.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 2, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13726069. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13726069. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock rose by 21.25%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.85. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.44 billion, with 283.92 million shares outstanding and 193.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 3389626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $81.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 62.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.56, while it was recorded at 54.90 for the last single week of trading, and 61.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.48. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $27,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,053 million, or 97.00% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.91 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $763.02 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 18,828,308 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 15,473,947 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 233,377,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,679,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,440,804 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,931,262 shares during the same period.