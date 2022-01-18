For Fortive Corporation [FTV], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] traded at a low on 01/14/22, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.50. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Fortive Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3180329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortive Corporation stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for FTV stock reached $26.37 billion, with 358.90 million shares outstanding and 349.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 3180329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $86.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has FTV stock performed recently?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.45, while it was recorded at 73.06 for the last single week of trading, and 73.06 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +56.46. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $85,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 39.69%.

Insider trade positions for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

There are presently around $24,449 million, or 95.80% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,503,612, which is approximately 6.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,351,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in FTV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.51 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 22.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 30,751,987 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 18,491,899 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 287,987,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,231,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,971 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,156 shares during the same period.