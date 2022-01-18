For CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

CareTrust REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRE] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $22.70 with a heavy trading volume of 662140 shares. The company report on December 15, 2021 that CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.265 per Share.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The Company expects to pay the dividend on or about January 15, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $22.73, the shares rose to $22.84 and dropped to $22.3592, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRE points out that the company has recorded -2.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 807.92K shares, CTRE reached to a volume of 662140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRE shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for CareTrust REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for CareTrust REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CTRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareTrust REIT Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRE in the course of the last twelve months was 49.85.

Trading performance analysis for CTRE stock

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, CTRE shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.44 for the last 200 days.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.51. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.18.

Return on Total Capital for CTRE is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.68. Additionally, CTRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] managed to generate an average of $5,371,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareTrust REIT Inc. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]

There are presently around $1,877 million, or 90.10% of CTRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,128,569, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,346,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.36 million in CTRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $113.77 million in CTRE stock with ownership of nearly 1.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CareTrust REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in CareTrust REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRE] by around 4,543,144 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 4,559,233 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 73,598,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,700,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,570 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 975,316 shares during the same period.