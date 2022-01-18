Flowserve Corporation [FLS] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] closed the trading session at $32.49 on 01/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.41, while the highest price level was $32.53. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Flowserve Named Winner of 2021 Chemours Supplier Award for Sustainability.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced it was selected to receive a 2021 Chemours Supplier Award.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Chemours Supplier Awards recognize suppliers that have distinguished themselves by driving quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements in Chemours’ supply chain. With hundreds of eligible suppliers, Flowserve is one of only four to receive this award for its performance in sustainability and improving its EcoVadis rating.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 923.08K shares, FLS reached to a volume of 2510271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $42 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $48, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FLS stock trade performance evaluation

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.60, while it was recorded at 32.07 for the last single week of trading, and 37.51 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.22. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.87. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $7,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 14.59%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,006 million, or 98.50% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 12,495,435, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,253,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.12 million in FLS stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $352.92 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 7,348,467 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 7,500,921 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 108,455,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,304,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,093 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,756 shares during the same period.