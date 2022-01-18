Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Stock trading around $11.14 per share: What’s Next?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] gained 3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $11.14 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation represents 433.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. ETRN stock price has been found in the range of $10.69 to $11.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 3025505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ETRN stock

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.83 and a Gross Margin at +68.43. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.01.

Return on Total Capital for ETRN is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.16. Additionally, ETRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] managed to generate an average of $548,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $4,182 million, or 89.20% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,843,699, which is approximately -3.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 45,438,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.19 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $461.83 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly -1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 31,239,327 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 34,203,880 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 309,950,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,393,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,930,201 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,108 shares during the same period.