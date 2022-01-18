Dollar General Corporation [DG] Revenue clocked in at $33.98 billion, down -7.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] slipped around -5.98 points on Friday, while shares priced at $217.08 at the close of the session, down -2.68%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Updates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021.

Provides Fiscal Year 2022 Real Estate Growth Plans, Including Initial Expansion Outside the U.S.

Dollar General Corporation stock is now -7.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DG Stock saw the intraday high of $219.71 and lowest of $213.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 240.14, which means current price is +1.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 4122800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $247.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $235, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DG stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 215 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.75, while it was recorded at 226.74 for the last single week of trading, and 219.61 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.76. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 18.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.02. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $16,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 403.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 6.62%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $45,991 million, or 94.80% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,115,432, which is approximately 3.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,103,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in DG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.48 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -4.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 533 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 11,012,278 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 10,246,797 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 190,600,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,859,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,072 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,986 shares during the same period.