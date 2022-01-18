Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $138.28 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.83%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Datadog Announces Global Strategic Partnership with AWS for Observability and Security.

Companies commit to tighter product alignment as part of the partnership.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a global strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this collaboration, AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 38.50%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.09. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.16 billion, with 310.25 million shares outstanding and 235.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 4211229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $206.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $191 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $220, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 10.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 226.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.60, while it was recorded at 142.93 for the last single week of trading, and 130.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,280 million, or 78.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,593,179, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,964,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.18 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 16.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,436,717 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 13,108,341 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 154,737,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,282,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,562,772 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,946 shares during the same period.