Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Revenue clocked in at $88.40 million, down -22.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] loss -0.60% or -0.04 points to close at $6.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3056028 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Danimer Scientific to Attend the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today that members of Danimer management will participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $6.65, the shares rose to $6.72 and dropped to $6.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNMR points out that the company has recorded -65.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, DNMR reached to a volume of 3056028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for DNMR stock

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.35 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.33 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.70.

Return on Total Capital for DNMR is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, DNMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]

There are presently around $333 million, or 49.90% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,471,710, which is approximately 23.323% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,866,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.59 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.6 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 12,222,478 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,631,267 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 30,297,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,151,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,867,735 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,981 shares during the same period.