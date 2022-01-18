Curis Inc. [CRIS] Stock trading around $3.65 per share: What’s Next?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] gained 6.41% or 0.22 points to close at $3.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2520357 shares. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on January 3, 2022, the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Curis approved the grant of inducement stock options to purchase a total of 224,700 shares of Curis common stock to eleven new employees, with a grant date of January 3, 2022 (the “Q1 2022 Inducement Grants”).

Each of the Q1 2022 Inducement Grants has an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on January 3, 2022. Each stock option has a 10 year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and an additional 6.25% of the original number of shares underlying the award vesting on each successive three-month period thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. Each stock option was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company’s Fourth Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company.

It opened the trading session at $3.39, the shares rose to $3.665 and dropped to $3.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRIS points out that the company has recorded -49.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 2520357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CRIS stock

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -22.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $269 million, or 83.20% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,839,637, which is approximately 9.085% of the company’s market cap and around 6.23% of the total institutional ownership; MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,577,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.66 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.85 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 10,693,124 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 17,968,156 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,172,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,833,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 521,072 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,605,091 shares during the same period.