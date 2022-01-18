CS Disco Inc. [LAW] Stock trading around $29.65 per share: What’s Next?

CS Disco Inc. [NYSE: LAW] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.65 at the close of the session, down -0.03%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that DISCO to Present at Needham Growth Conference.

Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kiwi Camara, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lafair, will present at the Needham Growth Conference.

Compared to the average trading volume of 387.11K shares, LAW reached a trading volume of 661918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CS Disco Inc. [LAW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAW shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CS Disco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for CS Disco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CS Disco Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

How has LAW stock performed recently?

CS Disco Inc. [LAW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for CS Disco Inc. [LAW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.26, while it was recorded at 31.63 for the last single week of trading.

CS Disco Inc. [LAW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CS Disco Inc. [LAW] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.42 and a Gross Margin at +70.12. CS Disco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.55.

Return on Total Capital for LAW is now -49.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CS Disco Inc. [LAW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.22. Additionally, LAW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.CS Disco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings analysis for CS Disco Inc. [LAW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS Disco Inc. go to 35.90%.

Insider trade positions for CS Disco Inc. [LAW]

There are presently around $710 million, or 87.40% of LAW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAW stocks are: DEER VIII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 11,155,372, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 2,082,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.74 million in LAW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.3 million in LAW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CS Disco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in CS Disco Inc. [NYSE:LAW] by around 23,957,012 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,957,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAW stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,957,012 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.